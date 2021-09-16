As Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look continues to make headlines, Kanye West has publicly sent his support.

The 44-year-old musician posted a series of snaps of Kardashian, 40, in her black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face on Wednesday, September 15. While he didn’t write a caption, his Yeezy company’s official Instagram account left a goat emoji on the post.

His friend and collaborator Fonzworth Bentley added, “‘Look at what my kim did’ – @kanyewest.”

Vogue previously reported that West helped style his estranged wife for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed event. While the rapper wasn’t in attendance, some fans thought he was by Kardashian’s side when she arrived with someone in a matching all-black look. The mystery date was actually Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.

While social media users were quick to poke fun at Kardashian’s extreme look, she explained on Tuesday, September 14, how her ensemble worked with the theme

“What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” she captioned several pics from the evening via Instagram.

The KKW Beauty founder previously sported a similar outfit at one of West’s Donda listening parties in August. While she filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February, Kardashian has continued to publicly support him.

“She feels now that he has more direction and focus and she loves to see that. They both have a lot of love for each other and have been through so much together,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Kardashian and West, who wed in 2014, share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 2.

“The kids are also a huge factor,” the source added. “Kim would love to bring their family back together.”

According to another insider, West is the one who “wants to get back” with Kardashian. “He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now,” the source said. “He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working.”

West also recently made headlines for unfollowing — and then re-following — Kardashian on Instagram ahead of the Met Gala.