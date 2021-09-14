Making a fashion statement or just taking time to breathe? After inspiring endless memes with her covered head-to-toe look at the 2021 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian ditched her head mask for the afterparties … but still managed to keep the internet talking.

The 40-year-old Skims founder arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13, in an all-black Balenciaga outfit similar to a look she wore for estranged husband Kanye West’s second Donda album listening party on August 7. Vogue reports that the rapper, 44, collaborated with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia on Kardashian’s look. While some fans initially thought West was by the reality TV personality’s side on Monday in a similar get-up, Gvasalia was the one walking the carpet with Kardashian. (She filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s bold fashion choice at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed event had social media users split.

“Is kim k really going to the met gala as a dementor,” one person tweeted, referring to the Harry Potter creature. “Grim reaper is a good option too.”

Another user wrote, “Actual howlin someone photoshopped Kim Kardashians met gala look into the prisoner of Azkaban.”

“This is literally my sleep paralysis demon standing in the corner of my room #MetGala,” a third person quipped.

A fourth person joked, “Kim Kardashian serving American Horror Story Realness #MetGala.”

A snap of Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner, who paid tribute to Audrey Hepburn in a custom-made, glittery, Givenchy gown, posing together at the event is also going viral with reactions.

“Me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala #MetGala2021,” one person joked alongside the pic.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Not y’all calling Kim Kendall’s shadow.”

Kardashian was spotted leaving the event with a slightly different look, taking off the head mask and rocking a pair of large, black sunglasses for Justin Bieber’s afterparty. Special media users were quick to compare her long-sleeve black bodysuit paired with the cat-shaped glasses to Catwoman.

Not everyone was poking fun at Kardashian’s Met Gala look, however. While Scott Disick compared her to Bruce Wayne in the comments section of her Instagram from the evening, her friend Lala Anthony commented, “E🔥P🔥I🔥C🔥.”

