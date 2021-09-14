Be it wild, wacky or totally out of this world, the stars didn’t shy away from some seriously suspect accessories at the 2021 Met Gala, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

They showed up to the red carpet, which was held on Monday, September 14, wearing era-inspired ensembles, stylish silhouettes with secret meanings and a slew of subtle nods to pop culture icons past. But there were a handful of handbags, hats and more that the guests brought with them that had Us feeling all the feels.

Let’s kick things off on a positive note, shall we?! Soccer star Megan Rapinoe paired her star-spangled Sergio Hudson red and blue suit with an Edie Parker clutch emblazoned with the phrase, “In Gay We Trust.”

Amanda Gorman, who was a host for the evening’s event, also carried a book-shaped bag from the brand. She even spoke about the significance of her accessory during E! New’s red carpet coverage.

“The Statue of Liberty hold a book which is very apropos for me,” the star, who channeled the New York symbol with her Vera Wang gown, said. “At the base of the statue there’s actually a poem and one of the lines is ‘give us your tired.’ I wanted to repurpose that for tonight. I wanted the energy and spirit of the outfit to be about America welcoming the world.”

While some style standouts went the sentimental route (see above!), others went with some seriously head-scratching accessories.

Take Hunter Schafer for example. The model rolled up to fashion’s biggest night wearing a chrome Prada set that was chic as can be, but her, erm, glam, for the evening had Us in a total tizzy. She placed a spider (yes, a spider) on her nose and popped in all-white contacts for a pupil-less appearance.

Frank Ocean was another star to hit the scene with a wacky plus one. The singer, who rocked a neon green hair color and Prada jacket, showed up with a lime-colored baby doll dressed in a custom Homer onsie from his clothing line. Unsurprisingly, the little green man sparked Shrek comparisons.

Take a trip over the the glam side of the spectrum, and Stylish saw a fair share of fanciful tiaras and flower-encrusted crowns. Beauty influencer Nikkie de Jager’s (a.k.a. Nikki Tutorials) flower headpiece was easily one of the most whimsical moments from the evening.

There was also Emily Blunt’s extra-terrestrial topper, which was embellished with sparkly stars, shimmering pearls and radiant rhinestones. The alien-esque accessory added an extra oomph to her Miu Miu dress.

To see these looks and the rest of the best, wildest, weirdest and most absurd accessories from the 2021 Met Gala, keep scrolling, because we’re rounding them all up, ahead.