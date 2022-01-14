The feud is heating up! Kanye West has kept his feelings about estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, close to the vest, but now he is using his music to take aim at the reality star’s new man.

A clip of West’s upcoming song with The Game, titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” was leaked via Twitter on Friday, January 14. “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the Grammy winner, 44, raps in the snippet.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that West plans on releasing the leaked track.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer — with whom she shares daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2 — in February 2021 after six years of marriage. She moved on with Davidson, 28, in October 2021 after connecting with him when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier that month.

Amid headlines about the Skims founder’s new romance, West began making public pleas for another shot at their marriage. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he claimed during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November 2021. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Despite the musician’s advances, a source told Us in December 2021 that Davidson was “not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” noting, “He’s very laid-back and understanding.”

As for the Saturday Night Live star’s relationship with Kardashian, an insider revealed last month that the pair are “getting serious.”

“Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” the source added at the time. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

West, for his part, has been linked to Julia Fox since the two were spotted on a dinner date on January 1. Earlier this week, the actress, 31, denied that their relationship is a “PR stunt.”

“There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” Fox — who coincidentally appeared in a 2019 photo shoot with Davidson — explained during the Thursday, January 13, episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”