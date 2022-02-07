Clean slate? Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service event after his controversial posts about estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their children were deleted.

The rapper, 44, teamed up with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee on Sunday, February 6, for a discussion focused on lifting up Black voices. West was spotted walking to the venue with sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

During the event, West told the crowd, “This is the future. There is no looking backward — only forward.”

The Yeezy designer raised eyebrows on Friday, February 4, after sharing a photo of his eldest daughter, North, 8, and claiming she’s allowed on TikTok “against [his] will.” The little one has a shared account with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, which West has previously expressed his disapproval of. (The estranged pair also share daughter Chicago, 4.)

West seemingly poked fun at Kardashian’s brief marriages to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, writing via Instagram that this was only his “first divorce.” The reality star split from the Grammy winner in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and responded to her estranged husband’s allegations in a social media statement of her own.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the California native wrote on Friday. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The Skims CEO noted that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” with West but claimed the “Heartless” artist has made that goal “impossible” since the duo called it quits.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” the Selfish author concluded.

As the public back and forth continued, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that West’s rants were an attempt at “being in control” after “feeling powerless” amid the pair’s split.

“Kanye is putting divorce matters to the back burner,” the insider added. “He didn’t choose divorce and isn’t liking that Kim is basically ‘winning’ so far when it comes to the kids [and] the home.”

West went on to address Kardashian’s response in another Instagram post on Friday, claiming that he was told to take a drug test when he arrived at daughter Chicago’s birthday party last month. Days later, he alleged that he’s not able to bring his four kids to his hometown.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” he wrote. “SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.”

West continued: “THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER [SIC] ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP. IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

Amid the argument, a second insider told Us that Kris Jenner is “the only” family member who “has a relationship” with the “Jesus Walks” artist. “She’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him,” the source said.

