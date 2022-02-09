Being the bigger person. Kim Kardashian is intentional about coparenting amicably with Kanye West in front of their four kids.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, told Vogue in her March cover story, published on Wednesday, February 9.

The reality star, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the 44-year-old rapper, added, “Make sure you are your coparent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

The former couple wed in May 2014 in Italy, and the former E! personality filed for divorce from the songwriter six years later.

With the Grammy winner recently ranting via social media about their divorce, Kardashian is keeping her focus on their little ones.

“She wanted nothing more than to coparent amicably and still hopes that can happen eventually,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “She’s trying to keep the peace and create security for her and her kids.”

The Selfish author opened up about this mindset in a Friday, February 4, Instagram post after West slammed her decision to let North have a TikTok account.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the Skims creator, who has moved on with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, wrote at the time. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The KKW Beauty creator went on to call her estranged husband’s “constant attacks … more hurtful” than their daughter’s social media activity.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” the makeup mogul explained. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

After West clapped back, he subsequently deleted Instagram posts about Kardashian. The songwriter, who is currently dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, then told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that there was “no looking backward — only forward” in life.

