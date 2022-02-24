More than ready to move on. Kim Kardashian is asking the court to take the next steps in her divorce from Kanye West — explaining in new documents that she hopes “terminating our marital status” will help her spouse “accept that our marital relationship is over.”

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the 41-year-old states in the legal paperwork obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, February 24. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Kardashian believes that being declared legally single will allow the former couple “to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully coparenting our children.”

The Skims designer and West, 44, share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In recent weeks, the Grammy winner has made several public pleas to try and reconcile with Kardashian while also slamming her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and accusing his estranged wife of keeping the kids from him.

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” Kardashian continues in the paperwork. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. According to the docs, which she signed on Wednesday, February 23, the twosome signed a prenup before their May 2014 nuptials.

“They are both independently wealthy. They kept their finances separate. They did not jointly acquire any assets during marriage,” the documents state. “They filed separate income tax returns during marriage. They each had separate business managers, tax preparers, estate attorneys, and business attorneys. The parties already negotiated and agreed upon the character of assets and debts acquired during marriage, agreeing to keep their finances and estates separate, when they entered into their Prenuptial Agreement in May 2014.”

The paperwork notes that Kardashian seeks “relief” from West’s “bitterness and unhappiness,” suggesting that the musician’s “opposition to Ms. Kardashian’s request to be restored to the status of a single person has little, if anything, to do with the propriety or sufficiency of the approved conditions and everything to do with the fact that he does not want their marriage to end.”

Kardashian’s team also suggests that one of West’s goals is “to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry” in the future, calling his request for her to “waive all marital privileges should she remarry” unprecedented.

West has yet to publicly react to Kardashian’s comments in the latest court filing.

