More to say? As Kanye West continues to share (and subsequently delete) a series of scathing social media messages, he’s clarifying what he thinks about Corey Gamble.

“God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway,” the “Praise God” rapper, 44, claimed via Instagram on Saturday, February 19, about the Georgia native, 41. “And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris [Jenner] got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called [himself] ‘a REAL n—ga’ He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party.”

West further alleged that “we” have never met Gamble’s family and that he is responsible for getting estranged wife Kim Kardashian “linked with the liberals in a deep way.”

“His job is done,” West continued. “He’s not messy enough to do something like this. It’s on purpose.”

While the Illinois native slammed Gamble, he went on to gush about Jenner, who’s been dating the businessman since 2014.

“I love Kris,” West continued on Saturday, praising the 66-year-old Safely founder. “This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

Several hours earlier, the Yeezy designer posted allegations that Gamble had cheated on the Jenner Communications founder.

“We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22 😵😵😵😬😬😬🐐,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 18, alongside a screenshot of a Hollywood Unlocked story about the alleged scandal. (Both the article and the social media upload have since been taken down.)

While Gamble has yet to publicly address the allegations, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “this is a false narrative about Corey.”

Gamble wasn’t the only one that the “Stronger” rapper has taken shots at this week. Pete Davidson — who’s been dating the Skims mogul, 41, since October 2021 — also got caught in the crosshairs.

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?,” West wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 17, alongside a screenshot from the 28-year-old’s 2018 SNL appearance where he discussed the rapper’s mental health struggles.

“You know how wrong about politics you have to be for, like, me to notice?” the King of Staten Island star previously said during a September 2018 “Weekend Update” appearance, slamming West’s pro-Donald Trump remarks during his musical performance on the NBC series. “You know how annoying that is? Like, Kanye is a genius but, like, a musical genius. … Kanye, I know you’re like ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds,’ but take [them]. There’s no shade in the medicine game. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.”

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. While Kardashian aimed to move on and amicably coparent with West, he publicly took issue with her decision to allow 8-year-old daughter North to have her own TikTok account. (The estranged couple also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Selfish author wrote via Instagram Story earlier this month. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

While many of the Kardashian-Jenners have since tried to distance themselves from West, even unfollowing his Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch tries to keep things cordial.

“The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other,” an insider previously told Us Weekly in February. “Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye. She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him.”

