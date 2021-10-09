Drake Peppa Pig Everyone Kanye West Had Beef With Over The Years

Where’s the beef? Over the years, Kanye West has remained outspoken about his opinions — and he isn’t afraid to stand up against naysayers.

While the Yeezy designer and Drake were once close friends and collaborators, the duo’s bond quickly faded after Pusha-T called out the Canada native on his “Infrared” single in 2018, which was produced by West.

“Then, the first album drops,” Drake recalled during an interview on HBO’s The Shop in October 2018. “And, of course, there’s a diss song toward me that you produced, that’s talking about writing? I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, man, this is dark.”

Since then, the pair has continued to go toe-to-toe whether they’re calling one another out via social media or in a verse on one of their tracks.

Drake even alleged that the Illinois native leaked the news of his son Adonis’ birth before he officially announced it.

“I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” the Degrassi alum told The Shop, referring to his ex Sophie Brussaux. “I wake up, and all these dates are out … Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive, like, ‘Yo, I love you brother.’”

After years of silence on the matter, the “Gold Digger” musician seemingly reignited their beef after including a shady callout to the “One Dance” performer on his 10th album, DONDA, which was released in August 2021.

West’s “Pure Souls” single included the lyric, “It’s gotta be God’s plan / Man, I swear these boys keep playin’ / We gon’ have to square up then,” which eagle-eyed fans thought it referenced the bad blood between the musicians.

Drake seemingly tossed shade right back weeks later on his Certified Lover Boy LP. Though the “Hotline Bling” musician didn’t call out West by name, he did reference a rapper who’s also a designer on his “7am On Bridle Path” song.

“Told you I’m aimin’ straight for the head / Not aiming to please,” Drake rapped on the track. “I can give a f—k about who designing your sneakers and tees / Have somebody put you on a Gildan and you play with my seed.”

Drake’s not the only star taking shots at West. Shortly after the DONDA release, the official Twitter account for Peppa Pig seemingly shared a shady message for the father of four — he shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim Kardashian — in a now-deleted message.

“Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5,” the account for the children’s TV series wrote at the time, alongside side-by-side screenshots of reviews of DONDA and Peppa’s Adventures: The Album.

Though West never publicly addressed his so-called beef with the animated series, he has commented on several of his famous feuds with other big names in the entertainment industry.

