A massive brawl that broke out at Pusha T’s concert in Toronto on Tuesday, November 20, sent three fans to the hospital, Toronto Police Service spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante confirms to Us Weekly.

The “If You Know You Know” rapper, 41, was forced to briefly pause his show at the Danforth Music Hall after audience members threw their drinks on stage, as seen in videos shared on Twitter. A group of concertgoers then jumped over a barrier and attempted to rush the stage before attacking men who appeared to be Pusha T’s bodyguards or members of his team.

Toronto police were called to the theater around 10 p.m. NBC News reports that Pusha T (real name Terrence Thornton) later returned to the stage and claimed to the audience that his longtime rival Drake paid people to disrupt his concert, which was notably held in the 32-year-old rapper’s hometown.

However, a source close to Drake tells Us that the “In My Feelings” MC had nothing to do with the incident.

Toronto Police Service spokeswoman Arrogante notes that the three fans who were hospitalized had “non-life-threatening injuries.” A fourth person who was apparently at the concert later arrived at the hospital with serious stab wounds, but it is unclear whether he was involved in the fight. No arrests have been made.

The rappers have been feuding for years. In May, Pusha T revealed on his diss track “The Story of Adidon” that Drake secretly fathered a son named Adonis with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. The “Hotline Bling” singer confirmed the news a month later on his double album, Scorpion.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Pusha T and Drake for comment.

