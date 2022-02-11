Fueling the feud. Kanye West dropped a new song on Friday, February 11, and included some not-so-subtle nods to estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new flame, Pete Davidson.

The rapper, 44, collaborated with Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti on “City of Gods,” which was released at midnight. In the chorus, Keys, 41, sings about “losing my lover to the arms of another,” but West’s verses draw more obvious connections to his split from Kardashian, also 41, and the drama that followed.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” the Yeezy designer raps. “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle.”

At another point, he mentions being “at peace” with Drake after settling their long-running beef and seemingly hints at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming Hulu series. “I got a feeling they in they feelings / They filmin’ a show, but won’t show it,” West continues.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has taken aim at Davidson, 28, with his lyrics. Last month, he released a track with The Game titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” in which he raps, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

West was married to the KKW Beauty founder for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The estranged couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. When their youngest daughter celebrated her birthday at a joint bash with cousin Stormi earlier this year, the “Stronger” artist alleged that he was kept away from the event. He documented the drama on social media before eventually being let into the January party.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.”

Kardashian and her family were “not happy” with what went down, a second source added, noting that the reality stars weren’t pleased that their “private matters” were being aired out in public.

After West and the Selfish author called it quits, she moved on with Davidson in October 2021. The duo connected when the California native hosted SNL that month and confirmed their relationship with a set of PDA pics in November 2021. Since then, West has frequently declared that he wants to reconcile with Kardashian, despite sparking his own new romance with Julia Fox.

The estranged couple’s drama came to a head earlier this month when West slammed the Skims CEO for allowing daughter North to post on TikTok. Amid the back and forth, Kardashian issued a statement addressing West’s string of controversial remarks.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on February 4, referring to herself as “the main provider and caregiver” for their kids. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

After the pair’s public spat, a source told Us that Kardashian is “trying to keep the peace and create security for her and her kids,” adding, “She wanted nothing more than to coparent amicably and still hopes that can happen eventually.”

West, for his part, shared throwback photos of his family on Wednesday, February 9, writing via Instagram, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!