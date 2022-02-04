Setting the record straight. Julia Fox confirmed the rumors that she dated Drake before sparking a romance Kanye West — but the Yeezy designer isn’t bothered by their history.

“Like, I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” the Uncut Gems star, 32, confessed during the Friday, February 4, episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “[Drake is] a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out.”

Fox went on the joke that her relationship with Drake, 35, was “fully … two years ago” and therefore irrelevant.

While the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 44, has feuded with the Canada native in the past, Fox didn’t think her fling would cause an issue. “I feel like they’ve squashed their issues,” the No Sudden Move actress added. “Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye … I told him, like, immediately.”

She continued: “Like, I think [I told Ye] on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

Fox was first linked to the “Gold Digger” musician in December 2021 after they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve — and it didn’t take long for their whirlwind romance to heat up.

“It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Italy native said in January while recapping one of their dates with Interview magazine. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

West’s budding relationship comes on the heels of his public attempts to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian after their February 2021 split. The duo were married for nearly seven years and share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Despite speculation from fans — and as West airs out his drama with Kardashian, 41 — Fox made it clear that dating the Grammy winner wasn’t a “PR stunt” to benefit their careers. (The reality star, for her part, has moved on with Pete Davidson.)

“I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like, all the people that we have in common, like, friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh, my God, this makes so much sense,'” the PVT Chat actress said during a January episode of her podcast. “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t. Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”

The Puppet star later said that West gave her hope after her own divorce from Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares son Valentino, 12 months. “The overall message is that if ur in a toxic relationship, get out of it cuz u never know who or what could be waiting on the other side,” Fox told New York Magazine‘s The Cut last month.

While Fox admitted that her relationship with the “Heartless” rapper progressed “so quickly,” she said that she just wanted to enjoy it: “I’m going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes me.”

