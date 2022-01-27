Next steps. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s romance is heating up — and they’re already thinking about the future.

“Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Saturday Night Live star, 28. “They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

The comedian and the reality star, 41, aren’t afraid to go big when it comes to date-planning, either. The duo visited Amazon founder Jeff Bezos‘ house for a lavish dinner party on Tuesday, January 25. “They arrived and left together,” the source adds.

Though Davidson has been spending more time away from his home base in New York City, an NBC spokesperson recently denied rumors that he’d been skipping out on his SNL responsibilities because of his budding romance. “No rehearsals have been missed,” the spokesperson told Us in a statement earlier this month. “It’s not true.”

During the long-running series’ holiday break, however, the King of Staten Island star traveled to the Bahamas with Kardashian shortly after the new year began. “Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months,” an insider told Us at the time. “Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months.”

During their trip, the pair lounged by the pool and went on boat rides together. “Kim is so relaxed now,” the source added. “Her divorce was a very tough time for her and now her life is brighter.”

The Skims founder filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The estranged couple share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The rapper, 44, has since moved on with Julia Fox, but he recently claimed his ex is trying to “antagonize” him following their split. During a Monday, January 24, appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, the Grammy winner said that he was offended when Kardashian kissed Davidson for a sketch when she hosted in SNL in October 2021. The Yeezy designer attended the taping to support the Selfish author.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” the “Heartless” artist said on Monday.

West’s apparent disapproval of Kardashian and Davidson’s romance hasn’t bothered them, however. “It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper