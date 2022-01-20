Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

Forming a bond in an unexpected place. Nearly one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, the musician publicly moved on with Julia Fox.

West, who married Kardashian in 2014, was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before he celebrated New Year’s Eve with Fox. The Gotham Awards nominee, for her part, was married to Peter Artemiev before meeting the songwriter.

Shortly after West and Fox were spotted together in January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the pilot filed for divorce from the actress two years prior. The exes welcomed a son six months after their divorce proceedings were finalized in July 2020.

Fox previously opened up about the ups and downs in her relationship with her ex, referring to Artemiev as a “deadbeat dad” in December 2021.

“This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Fox claimed in an Instagram Story. “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it.”

Artemiev denied the accusations, telling Page Six in a statement, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my coparent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

While speaking to The Cut, Fox apologized for bringing up her issues with her ex on social media.

“My son’s father and I had our issues and I wanted to scare him into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way,” she explained at the time. “My son’s dad loves his son more than anything in the world. He just has some issues that I shouldn’t have made public.”

One month later, Fox confirmed that she started dating West — who swept her off her feet with one-of-a-kind experiences.

“I mean, I’m still in shock,” she wrote in a post for Interview in January 2022. “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

The artist gushed about her “organic” courtship with West, saying, “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride.”

The Puppet star later shared her thoughts on how she became the Chicago native’s “muse.”

“You know, I’m so used to being f—ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does,” Fox told Interview that same month. “Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love. I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking. People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet.”

Scroll down to relive Fox and West’s whirlwind romance: