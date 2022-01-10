What a world! Julia Fox may be heating things up with Kanye West in 2022, but rewind the clock nearly two years and the 31-year-old actress was supporting the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

Reddit users managed to uncover an old Instagram Story from May 2020 that featured Fox in the Skims summer mesh collection. While the Uncut Gems star originally shared the images to her own page, Skims went on to re-share the images and add their own text overlay.

Once the old photos resurfaced, fans went wild. “Maybe she’s been manifesting for years to get with Kanye and it happened,” a user wrote, while another added, “Hollywood is such a small place.”

Fox historically hasn’t been shy about her love for the Kardashian crew. In a December 2021 podcast of “Forbidden Fruits,” just weeks before being spotted with West, she even called herself a “die-hard, OG” fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing … I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them,” she said in the episode.

Now, it seems the actress is getting the same treatment from West that the KKW Beauty founder received at the beginning of her relationship with the Donda rapper.

In a November 2021 interview with “Drink Champs,” West revealed that he “bagged” Kardashian by wooing her with his fashion sense, stating that styling the reality star is his “language of love.”

Fast forward to his date with Fox in New York City, and West surprised her with a “suite full of clothes” ranging from Balenciaga to Deisel. The actress went on to detail her evening with the Yeezy founder in a letter for Interview Magazine.

“Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” she wrote. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who d does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

While Fox and West seem to be heating up, Kardashian is doing the same with her new beau Pete Davidson. The pair even set off for a little tropical getaway in the Bahamas.

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair,” a source told Us in January 2022. “Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.”