What's Going on With Pete Davidson and Kim K.? Celebrities Weigh In

Even the stars want answers! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian‘s recent outings have raised eyebrows among both fans and fellow celebrities.

The duo first connected when Kardashian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9. In one of the sketches, the reality star locked lips with the Set It Up actor, 27, while they were imitating Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively.

Several weeks later, Kardashian was spotted holding hands with the Guy Code alum while riding a roller-coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, Harry Hudson and other friends also tagged along for the fun-filled trip.

While some fans were convinced sparks might be flying between the KKW Beauty founder and the Meet Cute actor as they went on to spend time together in New York City, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome “are just friends right now.”

According to the insider, “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete. … Things could turn romantic.”

The California native filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The estranged pair share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Before she was linked to Davidson, Kim had some concerns about getting back into the dating world amid her divorce.

“She’s not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye,” an insider told Us in June. “She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone, so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust.”

Davidson, for his part, most recently sparked a whirlwind romance with Phoebe Dynevor. Us exclusively confirmed in April that the pair were dating after they were spotted getting cozy in the U.K. one month prior. They attended their first event as a couple in July during the Wimbledon tennis tournament, but by the following month, they had split.

“The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” a source exclusively noted in August, adding that Davidson and the Bridgerton actress, 26, “had a great time while they were together.”

Scroll down to see how celebs are reacting to Davidson’s rumored romance with the Skims CEO: