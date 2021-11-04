Chrissy Teigen Weighs In on Whether Kim Kardashian Is Dating Pete Davidson

Everybody has an opinion! Chrissy Teigen addressed those Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance rumors — and the model admitted that there is definitely potential between the duo.

“Funny guys do a lot,” Teigen, 35, shared with TMZ on Wednesday, November 3 while out in Los Angeles, California, with husband John Legend. “Look at John — he’s hysterical.”

The musician, 42, who shares daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with the cookbook author, added, “Who wouldn’t want to be in love with a funny guy?”

While noting that “humor is the way to a girl’s heart,” Teigen revealed that she “wouldn’t mind” going on a double date with Davidson, 27, and Kardashian, 40, if the speculation was true.

Fans first saw the reality star and the comedian together during Kardashian’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last month. The twosome were paired in numerous skits together, including an Aladdin-themed sketch where they shared a kiss.

Less than a month later, Kardashian and Davidson were photographed holding hands on a roller-coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California on Friday, October 29. They were joined by friends, including Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “no one really knows what is going on” when it came to the pair’s newfound connection.

“They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic,” the insider shared. “Kim is single and having fun at the moment.”

Another source said that Kim was “surprised” by the chemistry between her and the SNL cast member.

Earlier this week, the KKW Beauty founder arrived in New York where Us confirmed that she met Davidson for a private dinner at Campania’s on Tuesday, November 2, in his native Staten Island. The following night, Kim and Davidson reportedly met again at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

Davidson has previously made headlines with his comments about Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, with whom she shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

After West hosted SNL in 2018, the rapper, 44, was met with some backlash for his pro-Trump rant backstage. The following week, Davidson called out the performer during the “Weekend Update” segment.

“You know how wrong about politics you have to be for me to notice? Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman,” the King of Staten Island star said at the time. “Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘This is the real me, I’m off the meds.’ Take ’em. There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. It’s great.”