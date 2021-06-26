Next steps. Kim Kardashian is considering her future after calling it quits with Kanye West.

“She’s not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

For Kardashian, 40, who filed for divorce from West, 44, in February after six years of marriage, trust is a something she is worried about when it comes to future relationships.

“She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life,” the insider adds. “It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust.”

The KKW Beauty founder is also dealing with her estranged husband’s new romance making headlines so soon after their split.

“She certainly did not think that Kanye would move on with someone else before her,” the insider notes. “Friends and family are telling her she has nothing to worry about and when she’s ready to date again, they gladly will be setting her up with potential suitors.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that West was dating Irina Shayk after they previously worked on his “Power” music video in 2010.

“They’ve been dating for a couple months now, from talking to meeting and now taking a trip for his birthday. Kanye loves that Irina is very easygoing and a laid-back person to be with,” another source revealed to Us at the time.

Kardashian discussed her divorce during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she explained to her sisters in the June 3 episode. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The reality star admitted that her relationship with West, with whom she shares children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, took a long distance turn over the years.

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with,” she shared. “Like, I do — obviously my kids and everything — but am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’”

During the KUWTK reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Kardashian what ultimately lead to the end of her marriage, which she declined to comment on in front of the cameras.

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she clarified during the June 20 episode. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper