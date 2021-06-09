“Power” couple! Irina Shayk had a starring role in Kanye West’s “Power” music video more than a decade before the pair began dating.

In the music video, which was released in August 2010, a camera slowly zooms out on West, 44, who makes eye contact with the lens as he stands regally among tall columns.

As more of the image slowly comes into view, Shayk, 35, can be seen seated in front of the Chicago native — appearing to take on the role of his queen, if you will. As more characters appear on screen, the Victoria’s Secret angel’s giant golden wings unfold.

While they were both dating other people at the time, Us Weekly confirmed West and Shayk’s relationship on Wednesday, June 9.

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” a source told Us exclusively. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

A second insider added that the Yeezy designer “always thought [Irina] was beautiful,” and that “they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

Shayk isn’t the first video star that the Chicago native has spent time with in real life. In late 2010, he had a rumored fling with Selita Ebanks, another Victoria’s Secret model who starred in his “Runaway” music video.

He also shared the screen with Kim Kardashian, his now-estranged wife, in the infamous video for 2013’s “Bound 2.”

The SKIMS owner, 40, filed for divorce from the rapper in February. The pair, who wed in 2014, share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

While discussing their marital issues during the June 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the businesswoman noted that she wants West to be with someone “who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place.”

Shayk, for her part, shares daughter Lea De Siene, 4, with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. In January 2020, she opened up about her breakup with the 46-year-old A Star is Born director — sharing her thoughts on relationships in general along the way.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told British Vogue. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”