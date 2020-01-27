Opening up. Irina Shayk got candid about her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper during a rare interview about her personal life.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” the 34-year-old model told British Vogue in her March cover story. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”

Shayk and the actor, 45, called it quits in June 2019 after four years together. The former couple share 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

“Life without B is new ground,” Shayk told the magazine. “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model cited her toughness as the reason she doesn’t openly discuss her romance with Cooper — or any man — in the media.

“I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” Shayk told the magazine. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know? I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”

A source told Us Weekly in June 2019 that Shayk and Cooper’s relationship was “complicated” because of their daughter.

“They haven’t been getting along for a while,” a second source told Us at the time. “They are not in a great place.”

Shayk previously spoke to Glamour U.K. about her decision to stay mum on her private life in the media.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she said in February 2019. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”