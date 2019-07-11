Irina Shayk is pulling back the curtain on life after her split from Bradley Cooper. In a new interview, the supermodel revealed that she is still a fan of the institution of marriage.

“Everyone looks at it differently,” Shayk, 33, said in her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s Summer Digital Issue. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

However, the Russia native did not comment on whether she wants to walk down the aisle herself one day, according to the magazine.

Us Weekly confirmed in early June that Shayk and Cooper, 44, broke up after more than four years together. A source said the former couple — who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine (“The second part is the Seine, like the river in Paris,” Shayk told Harper’s Bazaar) — hadn’t “been getting along for a while” and “were not in a great place” in their relationship.

Shayk’s agent told the publication that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model would not “address recent developments” in her life during the interview, but she did open up about the attention on her personal life.

“I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she said. “There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess.”

The A Star Is Born actor and Shayk started dating in April 2015 after their splits from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2016 at a Paris Fashion Week party, and welcomed Lea the following March.

While Shayk has never been a bride, Cooper was previously married to actress Jennifer Esposito. The former spouses tied the knot in December 2006, only to call it quits less than five months later. They finalized their divorce in November 2007.

