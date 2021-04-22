Harry Hudson Has Never Seen ‘KUWTK’ Despite Appearing on Several Episodes

Why watch it when you can live it? Harry Hudson has never seen an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — even though he’s appeared on the E! series multiple times.

“I’ve never seen the show and I never know when I’m on it. It’s really just, like, I’m there to get lunch or just hanging out with my friends,” Hudson, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 21.

After more than 10 years of friendship with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, having a film crew around doesn’t faze the artist.

“I don’t really pay attention. I’m just there to enjoy life,” he said.

Throughout the Covid-19 quarantine, Hudson spent plenty of time with the Kardashian-Jenner family in Malibu.

“They’ve just been a staple in my growth as a human,” Hudson said. “They became family and helped me through a lot of mental stuff, because they deal with a lot of s—t [behind the scenes] of things obviously.”

The New Jersey native just released the music video for his single “Take My Time” as part of his album Hey, I’m Here For You.

According to Hudson, the song is about “being present and knowing what you want in life and what you deserve in life.” After being diagnosed with cancer at age 20 and losing his dad, Hudson is thankful the famous family has been there for him through the tough times.

“We all deserve happiness and friendships and positive relationships,” he said. “[The Kardashians] showed so much support as a family to me to make me feel not alone and make me feel that I am loved and reminded that life gets tough, but when you have good people around you, everything will be OK.”

After Kylie, 23, sat with Hudson through his chemotherapy treatments, the pair decided to create a new teen lounge at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Jenner donated $500,000 to the project, which is named after Hudson’s new album.

“One day we just were talking and figuring out a way that we can give back to kids going through it, and the perfect cause kind of presented itself and she backed me up and we kind of did this whole thing together because we’ve been affected by it,” the “Yellow Lights” singer said. “It’s a very beautiful thing to do that with your best friend.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper