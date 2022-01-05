Date night in the Big Apple! Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed a New York City outing on Tuesday, January 4, after their weekend in Miami.

The rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems star, 31, “arrived separately” to Broadway’s Slave Play, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly, adding, “Later on when the show had ended, he came out with Julia and his friend Justin La Boy.” The duo subsequently dined at Carbone at 10:30 p.m. The actress paired a blue coat with black boots and a matching mask during the meal, while West wore a navy hoodie under a black jacket.

“It looked romantic,” the insider said. “They were only close to each other coming out of Carbone and they looked like they wanted to be close to each other. It was 100 percent a date.”

The source noted that Fox returned to West’s hotel, the Pendry Manhattan West, after eating, saying, “They spent the night together. Julia was seen arriving back at the hotel this morning. She left at one point and came back with a baby carriage.”

The pair ate at the restaurant’s Florida location while out in Miami on Saturday, June 1. A source exclusively told Us at the time that their outing was “casual,” and the twosome were “having fun,” noting that the Grammy winner “wanted to get to know” Fox better after connecting via mutual friends.

West and the Italy native are “not serious,” according to a second insider. The songwriter is “living his best life” after wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

Since West’s split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper has also been linked to models Irina Shayk, Yasmine Lopez and Vinetria. As for Kardashian, the makeup mogul is “getting serious” with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, another source told Us last month.

“Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” the insider said in December 2021. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go. They are super smitten over each other though, that’s for sure. … [Kardashian] doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious.”

The reality star married West in May 2014 in Italy, and the former couple share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. The exes are seeking joint custody of the little ones.

“[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives,” a source told Us in December 2021 of their coparenting plans. “[He] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.”

The KKW Beauty creator filed to become legally single and restore her last name that same month. “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” the former E! personality wrote in court documents obtained by Us at the time. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. … [West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper