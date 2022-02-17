The drama continues. Kanye West was quick to slam Pete Davidson (again) shortly after the Saturday Night Live star made his return to Instagram.

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?,” the Illinois native, 44, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 17, using his nickname for Davidson, 28, instead of his given name.

Alongside his shady caption, West included a screenshot from Davidson’s SNL appearance in which he discussed the rapper’s mental health struggles.

“You know how wrong about politics you have to be for, like, me to notice?” the King of Staten Island star previously said during a September 2018 “Weekend Update” appearance, slamming West’s pro-Donald Trump remarks during his musical performance one week earlier. “You know how annoying that is? Like, Kanye is a genius but, like, a musical genius. … Kanye, I know you’re like ‘Yo, this is the real me, I’m off the meds,’ but take [them]. There’s no shade in the medicine game.”

Davidson, who donned a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” cap during the segment, continued at the time: “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.”

West’s recent comments came hours after Davidson rejoined Instagram after a nearly four-year hiatus. While the comedian — who began dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in October 2021 — has yet to post anything on his new page, he already follows the Skims mogul, 41, and actor Sebastian Stan. West, for his part, also gave Davidson’s page a follow.

Earlier this month, the Yeezy designer initially made headlines after publicly dissing Davidson in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” West wrote on Sunday, February 13, alleging that Davidson would “never meet” his four children. (West and the Selfish author share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

Hours earlier, he added: “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

Amid the social media feud, Kardashian has allegedly pleaded to keep their relationship civil while the Dirt actor has taken a “mature route.”

“Pete is staying far away from Kanye,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “He’s not afraid of him — he just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Despite moving on with Davidson, the beauty mogul hoped she and West could amicably coparent their children together, even describing herself as West’s “biggest cheerleader” in a March 2022 Vogue profile.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ No matter what you’re personally going through,” the KKW Beauty entrepreneur told the outlet. “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. … I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!