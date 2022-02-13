The drama continues. Hours after Kanye West dissed Kid Cudi, confirming his absence on the production of Donda 2, the fashion designer has doubled down on his stance.

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER,” West, 44, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 12, alongside a throwback photo with Kid Cudi, 38, Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet. In the photo, the Yeezy designer added a giant “X” over the Saturday Night Live star, 28.

The “Heartless” rapper previously announced earlier on Saturday that the “Just Look Up” performer would not be featured on his upcoming record.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote on lined paper, which he then shared via Instagram in a now-deleted post. “We all speak in Billie [Eilish] language now.”

Cudi, for his part, addressed the twosome’s bad blood via Instagram comment.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi replied at the time. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

He continued via Twitter: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

The Illinois native’s social media post also called out Davidson, who began dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in October 2021.

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” West wrote via another Instagram post on Saturday, editing a promotional poster of Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.

The “Praise God” musician added snaps of his head and Davidson’s at the top, alongside representations of each individual’s respective “teams.” On West’s side, he added photos of Drake, Travis Scott and girlfriend Julia Fox — whom he was first linked to on New Year’s Eve. The Staten Island, New York native’s side included Cudi, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and the 41-year-old Skims mogul. (West dissed the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” songstress earlier this week after fans thought she shaded Scott when she stopped a concert after a fan needed medical attention. Eilish denied any bad blood on her part.)

After Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, he seemingly was not pleased to learn she had moved on with the Big Time Adolescence actor, name-dropping Davidson in several of his recent tracks.

“God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West sings with The Game on his “My Life Was Never Eazy” track, which came out last month.

As West continued to assert that he wanted to reconcile with the KKW Beauty entrepreneur — with whom he shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — and hurl public disses toward Davidson, the Guy Code alum has not been too bothered by the attempts.

“Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “He’s very laid-back and understanding.”

