Did Billie Eilish Shade Travis Scott After Pausing Concert to Help a Fan?

Here to help. Billie Eilish seemingly threw shade at Travis Scott after stopping a recent concert to help a fan in distress.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, was performing in Atlanta on Saturday, February 5, as part of her Happier Than Ever World Tour when she became aware of an audience member who was struggling to breathe in the pit. “You need an inhaler?” Eilish asked, before asking her security to “grab one” from backstage and bring it to the fan. “It’s OK, it’s OK. We got one.”

As the fan received the medical attention they needed, the Grammy winner did her best to keep the situation calm. “Give her some time, don’t crowd [her]. Relax, relax, it’s OK,” Eilish told the audience. “We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

The comment, which earned a loud cheer, was interpreted by many as a dig at Scott, 30, and the deaths that occurred at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

Fans stormed the gates of the rapper’s Houston concert, which was later declared a mass casualty event. When Scott took the stage at 9:30 p.m., many people rushed forward, causing mass hysteria. Several attendees were injured, with 10 people dying due to “compression asphyxia,” according to the Harris County medical examiner’s office.

Scott was criticized by fans in attendance and by social media users, many of whom accused him of continuing to perform despite knowing that the conditions in the crowd were unsafe. The “Sicko Mode” rapper has denied the allegations, with a source telling Us Weekly shortly after the festival made headlines that “as soon as [Scott and his team] were made aware of what was happening, they ended the performance in the interest of public safety.”

The Texas native later claimed during a December 2021 interview that he didn’t recognize the severity of the situation until after he left the stage. “I didn’t know the exact details [of the incident] until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” Scott told Charlamagne Tha God at the time. “And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that …”

He continued: “It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. … You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop.”

Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child with Scott, also faced backlash for continuing to post on social media while people were in danger. “Travis and I are broken and devastated,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story after the festival. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. … I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

The reality star and the “Butterfly Effect” artist have been dating on and off since 2017 and share daughter Stormi, 4.

