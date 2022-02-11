Another day, another feud? Kanye West hinted at wanting to pull out of his upcoming Coachella performance — and put the blame on Billie Eilish.

The rapper, 44, shared a screenshot on Thursday, February 10, of an article about comments that Eilish, 20, made during a recent concert that many social media users interpreted as a dig at Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” West wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer responded in the comments, asserting, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Days prior, Eilish stopped in the middle of a set in Georgia when she noticed a fan struggling in the pit. The audience member was apparently having trouble breathing when the Grammy winner took action, asking security to get the person an inhaler from backstage.

“It’s OK, it’s OK. We got one,” the California native said during the Saturday, February 5, show. “Give her some time, don’t crowd [her]. Relax, relax, it’s OK. We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Her comment was met with a loud cheer and the moment quickly went viral. Some assumed that Eilish was hinting at Scott, 30, whose Astroworld music festival sparked a debate about public safety at events.

In November 2021, an incident at the rapper’s concert resulted in the deaths of 10 people when fans rushed the stage during Scott’s performance. Authorities declared it a mass casualty event, with several attendees getting injured in the chaos. Those who died suffered “compression asphyxia,” according to the Harris County medical examiner’s office.

The “Sicko Mode” artist was heavily criticized for appearing to continue performing while audience members were in distress. Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to the pair’s second child, also faced backlash for seemingly sharing footage on social media during the hysteria.

Scott broke his silence on the tragedy during a December 2021 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, claiming that he wasn’t aware of what was going on in the moment. A source previously told Us Weekly that the musician and his team “ended the performance in the interest of public safety” once they were informed of what happened.

West, for his part, was previously confirmed as a headliner at April’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California when the lineup was announced last month. Eilish is also scheduled to perform.

Shortly after dragging the “No Time to Die” artist into drama, the Yeezy designer posted a screenshot of an Instagram comment joking that he’s “off the meds.” West has been outspoken about his mental health struggles since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

“THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE,” the “Stronger” rapper wrote on Thursday. “ITS CHEAP AND DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP PHOBIA IN THIS SENSE DOESN’T MEAN BEING AFRAID OF IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY.”

