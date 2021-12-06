Khloe Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship

Still going strong! Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on the status of Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott after a report claimed that the two were no longer together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 5, to defend her little sister, 24, and the rapper, 30, against a W Magazine cover story featuring the pair, which claimed they “are not a couple.”

The article, which leaked on Sunday, explained that despite the fact that the twosome are expecting baby No. 2 — and look very cozy together in the accompanying photo spread — “they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years.” Instead, the feature labeled them as “the modern family.”

(TMZ and Page Six reported that the W Magazine cover featuring Jenner and Scott has been scrapped due to the Astroworld concert tragedy in November, which left 10 dead including 9-year-old Ezra Blount.)

However, Kardashian refuted the idea that the parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi were no longer together.

“Wow, I don’t know why this magazine would write this,” the Good American founder wrote in response on Sunday. “But they are very much a couple.”

Kardashian’s comments come as Jenner prepares for the birth of her second child with the “Sicko Mode” artist.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed her second pregnancy in September via a 90-second Instagram video that gave her followers a look at how she told her mother, Kris Jenner.

One month prior, Us Weekly confirmed that the star was expecting — and had been trying to expand her family for some time. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” an insider told Us in August. “She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

The Life of Kylie star revealed in November that Scott had bought her and Stormi a special mommy and daughter gift in the lead-up to welcoming their new bundle of joy. “Daddy got us matching rings,” Jenner captioned a photo of her and her mini-me’s new bling.

At the time, Kardashian showed her support for the expensive purchase. “No he did not!!!!!!!!! Daaaammmmmmmnnnnnnn,” the Revenge Body host wrote in response to the picture.

While not an engagement ring, the sparkler may have been a sign of their bond. “Travis and Kylie have never been closer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together.”