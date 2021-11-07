Paying tribute. After the fatal tragedy at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival, at least eight attendees died — and more injured — following a crowd surge.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Friday, November 5, incident, several of the music festival’s performers and attendees have shared their support for the victims and their loved ones.

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, tearfully explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Saturday, November 6. “You know, my fans, like, really mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience and any time I can make out, you know, anything that’s going on, I’d just stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

The Texas native continued in his post, “Everybody, continue to keep your prayers. I mean, I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening.”

Scott’s partner, Kylie Jenner, attended her beau’s set shortly before the incident occurred, sharing concert footage via Instagram Story at the time. The pregnant Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, also took to the social media platform to share her prayers for Astroworld attendees who were impacted by the events.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in a statement on Sunday, November 7. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way [sic] by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. … I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

During the “Out West” performer’s set at Houston’s NRG Park, the crowd rushed the stage, causing a mass accident.

“This is a tragic night,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a news conference on Saturday. “We know that we had at least at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and we had scores of individuals that were injured here in this event.”

Peña explained at the time that around 9:00 p.m. the crowd had “began to compress toward the front of the stage,” causing panic and injuries.

“At the start of the mass casualty incident, when it was triggered … We transferred 17 patients to the hospital,” Peña said. “We won’t know the cause of death of the eight that were confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process — Houston Police Department — is sending units to the hospitals to identify these patients.”

During the show, the “Escape Plan” crooner had paused his performance multiple times to ask what was going on.

“He asked for everybody in the area to go help them and bring them to the front,” an insider told Us Weekly. “As soon as they were made aware of what was happening, they ended the performance in the interest of public safety.”

Astroworld Festival, which was scheduled to be a two-night event, canceled its Saturday lineup amid the ongoing investigation.

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones,” a social media statement via the event’s official Twitter page read. “We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their response and support.”

