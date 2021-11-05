Batter up! Kylie Jenner was a proud fan as she cheered on partner Travis Scott and sister Kendall Jenner at the Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Classic charity softball game.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, had a ball watching their family members tee off in the Houston, Texas, stadium on Thursday, November 4.

“No crying in softball !!! 🥎,” the Kylie Baby founder wrote via Instagram on Thursday, while showing off her growing baby bump in a gray outfit and white coat. The pregnant reality star, who also wore a beige face mask, held up a sign that read, “Kendall is our MVP” during the game.

The 818 Tequila founder, 26, for her part, donned a Cactus Jack sports jersey and wore her hair in two braids underneath a brown baseball cap.

The Life of Kylie alum watched both her sister and her beau, 29, play in a charity softball game from the sidelines. Stormi even held up a blue foam finger, while watching her dad run the bases.

The game — held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas — supported the rapper’s Cactus Jack Foundation, an organization that aims to “empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success,” per a description on its website.

In addition to the supermodel and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, stars including Jeff Bagwell, Lance McCullers Jr., Andre Johnson and SZA joined the ball game.

Earlier this week, the Kylie Swim designer made headlines as she showed off the coordinating ornate bling that the Texas native had gifted her and their daughter.

“Daddy got us matching rings,” the Kylie Skin founder captioned an Instagram snap of the mother-daughter duo’s matching diamond baubles.

After Us Weekly previously confirmed in August that the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was expecting her second child with Scott, a source noted that she’s been doting on Stormi more before she has her hands full with two little ones.

An insider told Us in October that Kylie is “giving Stormi as much attention as possible” and also is “focusing on her health and her baby’s health at the moment and finishing setting up the nursery.”

Kylie and Scott — who previously welcomed Stormi in February 2018 — called it quits on their romance in October 2019 before reconciling earlier this year ahead of her second pregnancy. The couple later confirmed their forthcoming arrival via Instagram in September.

In a brief clip shared via the social media site, the billionaire makeup mogul revealed that she shared the news with mom Kris Jenner by handing her an envelope of sonogram photos.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” the Safely founder, 66, said at the time before Kylie shared the first look at her growing belly.

