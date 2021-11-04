From one generation to the next. Travis Scott brought his 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, to a Cactus Jack Garden dedication ceremony honoring his grandma “Miss” Sealie Webster.

“It’s kind of crazy that we’re able to bring this to the elementary school and allow kids to have that same experience I was having when I was a kid,” the rapper, 29, said in his speech at Young Elementary School. “I just love to see this community grow up and get into a very good spot, where it’s a super safe and creative environment for these kids. … Where you are right now is not the end all, be all. You have a future to come. Maybe when y’all get older this all might be something you understand.”

The Grammy nominee went on to honor his grandmother, gushing, “We grew up not too far from here on Rosehaven. She used to have a garden in her backyard that looked similar to this. She might still have it back there. All she did was make flowers for people around the neighborhood. She probably did hair back there too.”

The Texas native shared photos taken at the Houston event via Instagram Stories, including one with his daughter in his arms and her great-grandma at his side. The little one smiled for the camera while wearing a black shirt, matching pants and Nike sneakers.

Scott also posted a picture of himself planting a tree, writing, “Community is always first. I was able to start a garden program in Sunnyside at Young Elementary where I grew up before I moved to the MO and being able to name it after my granny and allow kids to be able to start being inspirational is [flame emojis].”

Stormi has visited her dad’s home state many times over the years, from a toy drive in December 2020 to a zoo trip in May.

The “Goosebumps” rapper became a dad in February 2018, and he is expecting a second child with pregnant Kylie Jenner. Us Weekly confirmed in August that the on-again, off-again couple have a baby on the way.

“Travis and Kylie have never been closer,” a source exclusively told Us the following month. “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together. [Kylie] is so happy. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time.”

On Tuesday, November 2, Jenner, 24, wowed her Instagram followers with an Instagram photo of the matching diamond rings that Scott purchased for both her and Stormi.