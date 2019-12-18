



Although Us sources have confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together but co-parenting amicably, Jenner’s latest outfit has left Us wondering if she could be sending a message that she’s open to reconciliation in the future.

All the Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

On Tuesday, December 17, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out to go jewelry shopping with her mom Kris Jenner‘s partner, Corey Gamble, in a full sweatsuit straight from her ex’s Astroworld merchandise line.

The graphic black hoodie featured a design of a multicolored eye and the matching sweats listed the name of the Houston festival in white block letters running down both of her legs.

Of course, the love for Scott’s line runs in the family! Stormi was also spotted rocking an army green Astroworld T-shirt back in November. This was, in fact, the same day she asked for box braids, or what she adorably called “daddy’s hair.”

Jenner was seen in her supportive ensemble the same day the “Goosebumps” performer liked a series of sexy Instagramlingerie snaps she had posted.

Stormi Webster Is a Fashionista! See Some of Her Best Looks

When sister Kim Kardashian appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday afternoon, she addressed the complicated relationship, revealing that she truly does not know where the two lovebirds stand. “I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” Kardashian told the host. “The big ring — definitely they’re not engaged. I think she’s wearing it on a different finger… I think she bought it herself because she was showing us.”

The couple split back in October after two years of dating, but it wasn’t long after the break-up that fans suspected they were back together. A source told Us just last month that Scott “still very much loves” Jenner. But things were simply moving too fast. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family,” the insider continued.