



Stormi Webster is taking after her dad Travis Scott in the most adorable way possible.

On Sunday, November 17, the 28-year-old rapper shared a picture on Instagram of his daughter rocking what he called “daddy’s hair.”

Stormi Webster Is a Fashionista! See Some of Her Best Looks

In an army green Astroworld T-shirt with gold jewelry and a pair of his newly released Air Force 1 Cactus Jack sneakers, the 21-month-old sports the most adorable box-braids complete with clear beads at the ends. It’s a mini-me version of Scott’s aesthetic.

In the second Instagram post he captioned the snap of his baby girl, “Stormi’s world.” It sure is and we’re so here for it!

This wouldn’t be the first time Webster had a style twinning moment with a parent. The little girl has matched her mom Kylie Jenner many times before. From tie-dyed onesies to jewel-encrusted pantsuits, the duo sure does love a good matching moment.

16 Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

Just days before Halloween, Webster mimicked her mom’s 2019 Met Gala look, donning a purple feather dress that seemed like a costume version of the reality star’s Versace gown. She even wore a similar long purple wig for a truly realistic effect.

With that being said, the mini fashionista has also been known to exhibit her own strong sense of style every now and again. The most memorable? The time she could not get enough of a little pink Birkin bag.

In a video on April 1, the Lip Kit creator posted a video of her daughter carrying around the purse walking with her dad. “She won’t let go of that purse,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the post’s accompanying caption.

She clearly takes after her older cousin North West, who shares an interest in clothes and accessories. Now West has gone from wearing adorable outfits to now crazy cool looks. Only time will tell is Webster has the same evolution.