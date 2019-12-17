



Clearing the air. Kim Kardashian revealed everything she knows about her sister Kylie Jenner‘s relationship with Travis Scott — even though she admits that she doesn’t know all that much.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, December 17, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, looked uncertain as the daytime talk show host pressed her about the multiple rumors that Jenner, 22, and the 28-year-old rapper were back together following their October split.

“I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and coparenting amazingly,” Kardashian replied. “The big ring — definitely they’re not engaged. I think she’s wearing it on a different finger … I think she bought it herself because she was showing us.”

The Skims founder admitted that she doesn’t exactly “know the status” of her youngest sister’s relationship, but applauded Jenner’s ability to put her daughter’s happiness above all else. The Kylie Cosmetics owner quietly welcomed her first child, Stormi, with the “Sicko Mode” artist in February 2018.

The pair called it quits after more than two years of dating, and although fans speculated a potential reconciliation shortly after the split, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly in October that Jenner and Scott have “differing objectives and two different lives.”

Over the course of their relationship, the Life of Kylie star and Grammy nominee sparked several rumors that they had taken their love to the next level. Jenner showed off a huge diamond ring back in 2017, and as their relationship continued, the pair often called each other “wifey” and “hubby.”

In February, Jenner directly addressed the engagement rumors during an interview with Paper magazine. The reality star was quick to deny the speculation, saying that if she were engaged, she would “let everybody know.”

Since calling it quits with Scott, Jenner was rumored to have moved on with Drake after the two were spotted together at a Halloween party. A source told Us in November that their situation is “complicated” and that “Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries.”

Scott, for his part, “still very much loves” his ex, but “wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”