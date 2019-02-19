No more questions. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have faced multiple engagement rumors throughout their relationship — and now the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready to set the record straight.

Jenner, 21, denied speculation that the 26-year-old rapper popped the question in Paper magazine’s Transformation issue, which was published on Tuesday, February 19. “I’ll let everybody know,” she said of the imminent proposal.

The engagement rumors first began in November 2017, seven months after the pair started dating, when the former Life of Kylie star showed off a giant diamond rock on her left ring finger. The theories continued following the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, as the duo started referring to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media and during his concerts.

In December, the “SICKO MODE” rapper told Rolling Stone that they were getting close to taking their relationship to the next level. He noted: “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

There have been so many questions about Jenner and Scott’s relationship status throughout the years, that the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s siblings aren’t even sure what’s going on.

“You know, I literally need to ask [Kylie if she’s engaged]. That is going to be my next question in our group chat,” Kim Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight in December. “I’m just like you guys. I’ll find out. I don’t know if I’ll share the news with you guys, but I’ll have to ask myself.”

Earlier this month, Jenner attended traveled to Atlanta to attend the 2019 Super Bowl with the “Butterly Effect” wordsmith, who performed at the halftime show with Maroon 5. Scott shared a picture of the makeup mogul on his Instagram Story and fans couldn’t help but notice she was wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Ellen DeGeneres later asked Kendall Jenner if the duo got engaged during the sporting event, but the 23-year-old supermodel was unsure. “Not that I’m aware of, so if she did, she hasn’t told anyone yet,” the Proactiv spokesperson admitted. “So I don’t think that has happened.”

