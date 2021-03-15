She’s back! Billie Eilish returned to the Grammys stage on Sunday, March 14, for a showstopping performance, one year after winning big in February 2020.

The “Lovely” singer, 19, who is nominated for five awards, performed “Everything I Wanted” at the 2021 Grammy Awards alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The California native, who took home the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “No Time to Die,” sang from the top of a rundown car as her brother, 23, played the piano behind her.

Eilish’s haunting rendition of her hit song came one year after she became the youngest singer to win big at the Grammys at the age of 18.

The “Therefore I Am” musician took home five trophies at the 2020 awards show, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She also won Best Song of the Year for “Bad Guy” and Best New Artist.

“Why? Wow. … Oh, my God, so many other songs deserved this, I’m sorry. Hi. Thank you so much,” she said after her win for Song of the Year. “This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them. And this is my brother, Finneas, and he’s my best friend.”

The Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry documentary star added: “I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful. I only wanna say that I’m grateful and I’m so honored to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you.”

During the show, Eilish also took the stage, singing, “When the Party’s Over” as her brother, 23, played the piano beside her.

Ahead of the big night, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Eilish was in a “much better place” than when she started out. “There were times when she didn’t want to leave the house because she couldn’t go out without being recognized,” the insider said in January 2020, noting the singer battled depression.

The source added: “She’s come to realize what a gift [her fame] is. She would never complain about having such a massive, loving and dedicated fan base.”