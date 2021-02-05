Billie Eilish in Talks to Produce Peggy Lee Biopic Starring Michelle Williams

Building her résumé! Billie Eilish is in talks to executive produce a Peggy Lee biopic with two people near and dear to her heart, Deadline reports.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 19, has reportedly expressed interest in working on the Todd Haynes-directed movie Fever with her mother, Maggie Baird, and her record label Darkroom’s CEO, Justin Lubliner.

While the trio are not officially on board yet, Michelle Williams has already signed on to portray the jazz singer, who died at the age of 81 in January 2002. Marc Platt and Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, are set to produce the film with Killer Films’ Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon, according to the website.

Fever has been in development for years. Witherspoon, 44, was originally attached to star as Lee, but the project was put on hold after the June 2012 death of Nora Ephron, who wrote a draft of the script.

This will be Williams, 40, and Haynes’ third collaboration. The filmmaker, 60, previously directed the Oscar winner in the 2007 Bob Dylan biographical film I’m Not There and the 2017 mystery drama Wonderstruck.

While Eilish is best known for her music, she is no stranger to working behind the camera. She has directed six of her own music videos, including 2020’s “Everything I Wanted” and “Therefore I Am,” and has producing credits on four videos.

Meanwhile, Lubliner, who helped guide Eilish to stardom, executive produced the teen’s Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which premieres on February 26. The R.J. Cutler-directed film follows the five-time Grammy winner’s life at home with her parents, Baird, 61, and Patrick O’Connell, and her brother and songwriting partner, Finneas O’Connell. It also documents the recording process and release of her critically acclaimed 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and her time touring the world before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Eilish recently teased via Instagram that she is almost finished working on her highly anticipated, as-yet-untitled sophomore album, which is expected to be released this year.

“Almost done,” she captioned a photo on Wednesday, February 3, of herself sitting in front of a computer in the recording studio after confirming that the record has 16 tracks.