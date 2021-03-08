The 2021 Grammy Awards might have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic but the show has definitely been worth the wait, with stars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Cardi B now set to perform on Sunday, March 14.

On Sunday, March 7, the Recording Academy announced the full list of performers scheduled to hit the stage. In addition to Swift, Styles and the “Up” rapper, BTS, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert and Post Malone will also perform.

Others set to take the stage include Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.

Originally set for January, the music industry awards show was pushed back by two months amid quarantine concerns. It will be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

Before the Grammys kick off at 8 p.m. ET, Jhene Aiko will host the Premiere Ceremony with performances by a number of current Grammy nominees including Burna Boy, Lido Pimienta, Poppy and Rufus Wainwright. The event, which starts at 3 p.m. ET, will be feature a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Marvin Gaye song “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology).”

The Grammy nominees were announced in November 2020, with Beyoncé leading this year’s list with nine nominations, while Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each scored six nods.

Artists competing for the top prize, Record of the Year, are Beyoncé, Black Pumas, DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion.

The nominations sparked controversy when The Weeknd was snubbed. The “Blinding Lights” singer slammed the awards show in a tweet for being “corrupt,” and added, “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Halsey, Drake and other artists later voiced their support for The Weeknd, with Sir Elton John writing on Instagram, “In my humble opinion……Blinding Lights, Song of the Year Record of the Year.” The 34-time Grammy nominee added the hashtag #GrammySnub.

Justin Bieber, who was nominated for four awards including Best Pop Vocal Album, also threw shade at the Grammys over his album, Changes, being classified as pop and not R&B.

“Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms,” he prefaced a message on Instagram where he noted that he is “flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry” but pointed out that he “set out to make an R&B album.”

“Changes was and is an R&B album,” the Canadian singer wrote. “It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”