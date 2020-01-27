Music to our ears! The 2020 Grammy Awards took over Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, and they didn’t disappoint.

Music’s biggest night was full of red-carpet hits, memorable wins and, above all else, iconic musical performances.

Whether you tuned in to watch your favorite country singer belt out their hit song, like Blake Shelton, who took the stage with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, or were glued to your TV for the tributes to artists who’ve passed away, the night was full of collaborations and solo serenades that weren’t to be missed.

Us Weekly rounded up the top five performances from this year’s show in the video above — in case you need help picking which ones to rewatch first.

Alicia Keys kicked off the night with a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. The Grammys host, 39, sang an emotional rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with the help of Boyz II Men.

Usher shined during his tribute to Prince, which consisted of a surprise dance appearance by FKA Twigs. The “U Make Me Wanna” singer, 41, did a medley of the iconic artist’s best hits from “Little Red Corvette” to “When Doves Cry,” changing outfits and showing off his dancing skills.

Demi Lovato, who took the stage for the first time since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018, received a standing ovation for her performance. The 27-year-old singer got choked up before beginning to sing her emotional new track “Anyone,” which she wrote four days before she was hospitalized for nearly two weeks in 2018 and spent approximately three months in rehab.

First-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish — she won Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”), Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Record of the Year — set the stage on fire with her brother Finneas O’Connell on the piano as they played “When the Party’s Over” for the audience.

Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. teamed up for a throwback of epic proportions during the awards show. The rock group shared the stage with the hip-hop artists to sing “Walk This Way,” which Aerosmith first released in 1975 and Run-D.M.C. covered in 1986.

Check out the top five showstopping acts in the video above — and prepare to rock out while you watch the best performances from the evening.