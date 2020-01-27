Talk about a date night! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, to perform their new love song, “Nobody But You” for the massive Grammys 2020 crowd.

The eight-time Grammy nominee, 43, began the number before being joined by the former No Doubt lead singer, 50. The couple gazed into each other’s eyes during the romantic number, which features some extremely passionate lyrics, including, “Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

At the end of the performance, they hugged and Shelton bowed down to his girlfriend.

The new single is included on Shelton’s compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The country star is also nominated for a Grammy at the 2020 show for Best Country Solo Performance for the record’s title track, “God’s Country.”

The Voice coaches previously collaborated on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” from Shelton’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest, and on the title track of Stefani’s 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The pair began dating in 2015. The “Cool” songstress was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well — not to change the subject — but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

During the interview, he added, “I don’t want to remember what I was like before Gwen.”

He also raved over the rock singer during an interview with Gayle King on Thursday, January 23.

“What matters to me is just the human being that she is on the inside,” he said during the pre-Grammys special. “She has a way of looking at life in a way that I’ve never experienced. And she always says that she doesn’t understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person’s situation from every angle. … She’s the most understanding, kindhearted person I’ve ever met.”