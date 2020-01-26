Swoon alert! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani looked more in love than ever as they arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26.

Five days after dropping the romantic new music video for their duet “Nobody But You,” the country crooner, 43, and former No Doubt singer, 50, arrived at the Staples Center in Los Angeles hand in hand. Stefani wore a stunning mini Dolce and Gabbana seashell dress, joking in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that it was inspired by her boyfriend’s last name. Meanwhile, Shelton wore a dark grey suit.

The duo have been together since 2015 after meeting on season 9 of The Voice. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. The “I Lived It” singer was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

The couple will perform their love song, which is featured on Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, during the Grammys. The Oklahoma native is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for the album’s title track, “God’s Country.”

Ahead of the awards show, he opened up about his relationship with the “Cool” singer.

“She has a way of looking at life in a way that I’ve never experienced, and she always says that she doesn’t understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person’s situation from every angle,” he told Gayle King during an interview on Thursday, January 23. “She’s the most understanding, kindhearted person I’ve ever met.”

