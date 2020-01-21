Talk about true love! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are putting their dreamy romance on full display in the new music video for their duet, “Nobody But You.”

The country crooner, 43, and former No Doubt lead singer, 50, dropped the swoon-worthy video on Tuesday, January 21, days before the pair are set to take the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“Some things u just can’t dream up ✨ The #NobodyButYou video is out now! 🎬 Got to shoot it w my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller ❤️ Didn’t see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!” Stefani wrote on Instagram to celebrate the video’s release.

Combining candid home videos and fictional date nights, the Voice coaches bring fans on a journey through their unexpected love story. The duet is all about wanting to spend every waking moment with the person you love, and in the video, Shelton and Stefani do just that. They share late night French fries at a diner, cuddle up with their dogs on a couch and take selfies as they drive along country roads.

The musical couple started dating in late 2015 after meeting each other on the ninth season of The Voice. Stefani was previously married to singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. The “God’s Country” singer, for his part, split from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage.

While Stefani and Shelton seem like they were meant for one another, the “Hollaback Girl” singer revealed in September 2019 that she hadn’t even heard of the country singer before becoming a coach on the Voice.

“I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet,” she joked on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” at the time. “[But] he’s just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like, anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him … He’s such an incredible talent.”

The entertainers are still going strong — and even bought a house together in October 2019. Though Stefani has shut down engagement rumors once before, Voice alums Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradberry think their former coach’s proposal could be coming soon.

“I’m sure that they’re going to end up together, happily ever after,” Pope, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively in December.