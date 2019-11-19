



Team Blake has a front row seat to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love story!

“It’s really funny because she doesn’t let him get away with anything, and I think that he’s very smitten with her, and it’s really cute to see this tall cowboy be so smitten with somebody, and so in love,” contestant Cali Wilson told Us Weekly at The Voice Season 17 Top 13 Artists carpet on Monday, November 18. “It’s kind of inspiring to see because they’re both so incredibly busy and they have these giant careers, but they still make time for each other and they still make time for the little things, just holding hands while they’re walking off stage, like that’s really cool to see.”

Fellow Team Blake member Kat Hammock agreed, “While we were in Nashville too, while he was performing, there were TVs and there was a video of Gwen in the background, and he sang a song and then he was like, ‘I’m just so distracted by looking at how beautiful my girlfriend is in the background!’”

Hammock added that Shelton “always talks about her” on the set of the NBC show: “It’s really awesome for us to experience that and see how genuine they are about it. … But being around it, you see how genuine it is and how real. It’s amazing.”

Team Gwen’s Myracle Holloway revealed the No Doubt singer calls her boyfriend of four years “Blakey” on set of the singing competition.

“I just love when she says, ‘Blakey!’” Holloway told Us and other reporters on Monday. “I just think that is so, so cute. They are just adorable together. They’re just adorable.”

Us exclusively confirmed in November 2015 that Stefani and Shelton started dating after their respective splits from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. While the “Sweet Escape” songstress sparked engagement rumors by wearing a diamond ring at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards earlier this month, the twosome are not planning a trip down the aisle.

“It might be a real ring — a real diamond — but it’s not a wedding ring, no,” Stefani told E! News. “When I have something to say, I’ll say it.”

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Emily Marcus