



Team Blake (and Gwen)! The Voice alums Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradberry, who were both on Blake Shelton’s team while on the reality series, weighed in on their former coach potentially popping the question to his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“Maybe! I wish I had some inside scoop that I could give you,” Pope, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at the NASCAR Awards Show at Music City Center during NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville on Thursday, December 5. “But, you know, even if I did, I probably wouldn’t say! I’m sure that they’re going to end up together, happily ever after.”

The “Take You Home” singer also shared that she still keeps in touch with Shelton, 43, even after she won the NBC competition show in its third season in 2012. However, she admitted that they “don’t really get to hang very much” due to their busy schedules.

“I did get to see him last night at the burnouts and at Lil Red after the burnouts,” the former Hey Monday frontwoman said. “So, it’s just good to catch up with him. He seems [like he’s] doing great and he’s a busy guy, so we try to catch up whenever we see each other.”

Bradberry, for her part, admitted that she can “see” Shelton popping the question to the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman. “They just kind of fit together,” the 23-year-old told Us on Thursday. “The way he talks about her and the way she talks about him, it’s like, yeah, you can definitely see that there’s no problems in their relationship!”

According to Bradberry, one thing that makes Shelton and Stefani such a strong couple is that they’re both “funny” people. She noted that Shelton is also “so laid back,” and added that Stefani is “beautiful” and “ a star.”

“I think they balance everything out,” she said. “He just loves her so much, and I think it’s the cutest thing ever.”

Like Pope, Bradberry has also been in contact with the “God’s Country” crooner “every now and then” since wrapping The Voice’s fourth season as the winner. “Blake is a busy being, you know? Busy being a star,” she said.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s rep confirmed exclusively to Us in November 2015 that Stefani was dating Shelton. They were “longtime friends who have very recently started dating,” her rep stated.

The couple’s romance formed after Shelton’s separation with ex-wife Miranda Lambert was announced that July. Stefani, meanwhile, called it quits with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale the month after her beau’s split surfaced. Stefani shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with Rossdale, 54.