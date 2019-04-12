Cutest Celebrity Couples to Hit Coachella Through the Years

There are only three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and celebrities coupling up at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Since the ever-growing multi-weekend event was cofounded in 1999, A-list couples such as Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have headed to the deserts of Indio, California, to bask in the sunlight and take in good music from some of the biggest names in pop, rock, rap, electronic and indie music, among other genres.

Coachella has also been known to spark a new relationship or two, perhaps most notably Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The couple embarked on a whirlwind romance after linking up at the festival in April 2017 shortly after her split from Tyga. Within weeks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant with her first child with Scott, a daughter they named Stormi.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Jenner would later explain to GQ magazine in her and the rapper’s August 2018 cover story. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’”

Another star who always clears her schedule for Coachella is Vanessa Hudgens, who has been attending fun-filled music sets with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, for several years.

“I feel like Coachella is such an amazing place to express who you are and what you are into and push the boundaries a little bit,” the High School Musical star raved to Us Weekly in March 2019.

Scroll down to see 12 of the cutest celebrity couples — some who are sadly no longer together — who have attended the music festival through the years!