Making memories! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have enjoyed documenting their growing romance through cute photos on social media.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in November 2020, less than one year after her split from longtime love Austin Butler. At the time, Hudgens got honest about what she was looking for when it came to a partner.

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” the Powerless alum told Entertainment Tonight. “I am not picky, really.”

Hudgens added: “I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

The couple went Instagram official in honor of Valentine’s Day the following year. The same month, Tucker discussed his commitment to the High School Musical star during an MLB spring training interview.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters in February 2021. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

As their relationship continued to get more serious, Hudgens revealed how the duo first formed a connection.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” the Princess Switch star told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

Hudgens believed her romance with the shortstop was something special, adding, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

One month later, Hudgens elaborated on how she made the first move when she originally met the pro athlete.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Hudgens previously dated Zac Efron from 2006 to 2010. The Gigi performer later moved on with Butler in 2011, and nine years later, Us Weekly confirmed the duo had called it quits.

Scroll down for all the cutest pics that Hudgens and Tucker have shared on social media: