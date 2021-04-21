Unexpected romance! Vanessa Hudgens shared how she met her boyfriend Cole Tucker in the most unique way.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” Hudgens, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 20. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

“He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she continued. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

This is the first serious romance for the Spring Breakers star since her split from longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the couple of nine years called it quits in January 2020.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us at the time.

Hudgens fueled romance rumors with basketball player Kyle Kuzma later that month after the duo were seen on a date in Brooklyn. The Princess Switch star previously dated Zac Efron from 2006 to 2010.

The California native opened up about what she hoped to find in a partner after her split from Butler, 29.

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “I am not picky, really.”

Hudgens added: “I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

The actress and Tucker, 24, first sparked romance rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted holding hands. The couple went Instagram official after Hudgens posted a photo of her and the athlete kissing on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” the star captioned the post via Instagram.

The MLB player wrote in the comments section, “Smells good.” Hudgens playfully responded, “@cotuck my ear taste good too?”

The High School Musical alum continued to show support for her new boyfriend at an MLB spring training game in late March. The actress posted a photo of her proudly wearing a Pirates jersey in honor of Tucker.

“Do u like sports? Cause we do,” Hudgens captioned the post via Instagram of her and friend GG Magree enjoying the game.