Something to sing about! Vanessa Hudgens was spotted getting cozy with MLB player Cole Tucker after teasing that she went on a date.

The High School Musical star, 31, was all smiles as she hugged the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 24, outside of the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 21, in photos published by the Daily Mail. They also held hands while walking toward a valet stand to get their cars.

Hudgens stayed warm in a beanie and a long gray cardigan, which she wore over a black satin dress and ankle boots. Tucker, for his part, kept it casual in a red ski cap, a navy hoodie, jeans and sneakers.

The pictures surfaced after the actress posted about “date night” on Instagram, sharing a snap of herself holding a pink rose to her face while dressed in a white outfit.

Hudgens previously dated Austin Butler. Us Weekly broke the news in January that she and the Elvis star, 29, had called it quits on their nearly nine-year relationship.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source revealed at the time.

The Grease: Live star and Butler sparked breakup speculation in the weeks leading up to the news. In December 2019, they did not spend Christmas together, and she went on a trip to Vals, Switzerland, without him. The actor was also noticeably absent from Hudgens’ birthday party earlier that month.

Following their split, the Princess Switch: Switched Again star briefly dated Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma. They were spotted on a date in January, and a source later exclusively told Us, “It’s been fun and distracting for Vanessa to talk to, flirt with and get attention from a new guy.”

Hudgens was previously in a long-term relationship with her High School Musical costar Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010. The Down to Earth With Zac Efron star, 33, is now dating Australia native Vanessa Valladares.