Looks like Vanessa Hudgens caught the travel bug!

The High School Musical alum, 31, took to Instagram to show off gorgeous snapshots from her trip to Vals, Switzerland — and it looked like an actual winter wonderland. Hudgens chronicled her festive and fashionable vacation, posting handfuls of photos of snow-capped mountains and evergreen trees.

“Sorry for the overload of mountain pics. I just thought it was so freaking beautiful 😍,” the So You Think You Can Dance judge wrote on Instagram as she threw peace signs in the air in front of the frosty scenery. The celebratory shot rounded out a full weekend of stunning vacation photos, prompting thousands of Hudgens’ followers to comment in jealousy.

“Overshare girl! These pics are amazing,” one Instagram user wrote. Another joked, “Those mountains got nothing on you though.”

The Grease: Live actress continued sharing candid moments from her trip after celebrating Christmas Eve with her family in Edinburgh, Scotland. While in Switzerland, Hudgens seemed to fulfill her personal promise to spend the end of the year with a drink in her hand at all times.

“Cheeeers to those days in between Christmas and New Year’s Day where my only plan is to drink,” the former Disney Channel star captioned a playful selfie on Thursday, December 26, holding a cup of mulled wine.

After hitching a gondola ride to the top of the Alps, Hudgens poured herself a beer and said “cheers” to the start of a new decade. The multihyphenate talent is enjoying as much downtime as possible after hinting to followers during an Instagram Live Q&A that she has big plans in store for 2020. The Spring Breakers star alluded to recording a holiday album for next year and teased the start of her own clothing line. Hudgens even asked fans to slide into her DMs with suggestions for what to call her new record.

