The ladies love him! Zac Efron is a leading man not only on the silver screen, but also on the Hollywood dating scene.

Us Weekly confirmed that The Greatest Showman star was off the market in March 2019 after he began seeing Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.

Prior to his romance with the athlete, Efron was linked to several of his costars, including Vanessa Hudgens, from High School Musical, Alexandra Daddario, who shared the screen with him in Baywatch and Lily Collins, who appears alongside him in his upcoming Netflix Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The Disaster Artist actor’s journey to finding true love hasn’t always been particularly easy: In 2016, the Disney alum lamented about how difficult the search for a mate was to Ellen DeGeneres.

“Dating is kind of hard,” he said at the time. “A forced awkward situation is very strange. Especially for me, for some reason. I like to go and do something adventurous. I like to go out and do some sort of crazy activity.”

The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star elaborated to the U.K. Times in July 2016, telling the publication, “Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another, I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”

Efron also admitted to an attempt at online dating, telling the Times, “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!” he said. “They thought [my profile] was fake.”

